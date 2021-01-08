2 arrested in McTeer Bridge crash that killed pregnant mom, sons

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a September crash that sent a vehicle off of McTeer Bridge, killing a pregnant mother and her three sons.

Phillip Roberts, 40, and 19-year-old Terry Campbell were taken into custody Friday and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center on five counts of reckless vehicular homicide each.

According to the Port Royal Police Department, with the help of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, investigators concluded Roberts and Campbell “were both at fault” in the Sept. 19 crash.

Port Royal Police said after Roberts and Campbell collided, their vehicles spun out of control, sending the victims’ vehicle into the water.

Lashay Tikia Doe, 36, Jashawn Hawkins, 16, Alonzo Houston, 6, and Cameron Perry, 3, were all pronounced dead at the scene. All four were from Burton.

According to The Island Packet, the boys’ father was driving the vehicle and survived the crash.

Booking records show Roberts and Campbell were both released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday.