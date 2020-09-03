2 arrested for string of armed robberies in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested for a string of recent armed robberies in Glynn County.

Officials say it was a joint effort between Glynn County and Brunswick police departments to apprehend Zaeveon Cooper, 20, and Marquese Bolden, 19, for the August crimes.

Cooper faces six charges for armed robberies at Domino’s Pizza, Sonic, Parkwood Convenience Store, Circle K and two Friendly Express stores.

Bolden faces charges for the Sonic, Parkwood Convenience Store and one of the Friendly Express armed robberies. He also faces a charge of theft by taking — and officials say additional warrants will be issued.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, the City of Brunswick’s silent witness line at 912-267-5516 or the Glynn County Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 912-554-7802.