2 arrested for November S.C. murder

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City, South Carolina police arrested two people in connection with a November 17 shooting, according to authorities.

Mytazis Marquis Nesmith and Dathawn Malik Nesmith were wanted by police for murder, according to a Facebook post from the department. The shooting, which happened at 300 Wallace Street in Lake City, left one person injured and another dead.

On Thursday night, both men were booked into the Florence County Detention Center. Mytazis was booked at 6:16 p.m. while Dathawn was booked at 6:41 p.m. Booking records show that Dathawn lives in the same area where the shooting happened.

Both are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Lake City Police Department is not able to confirm at this time whether the two are related.

News13 has reached out to the coroner’s office for the victim’s identification. Count on News13 for updates.

Another shooting happened in the same area of Wallace Street, in October. An arrest was made last month.