2 arrested for man’s murder in Camden County

KINGSLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of a man in Camden County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 17-year-old Ashanti Hollerman, of Woodbine, and Daniel Miller, 43, of Kingsland, face murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 34-year-old Ernest Ruffell, also of Kingsland.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 3, according to the Kingsland Police Department, officers were dispatched to Ruffel’s home on Forest Ridge Drive for a report of shots fired.

Inside the residence, police found Ruffell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Southeast Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Miller was arrested on firearms charges relating to the incident and was later issued the additional charges while incarcerated. Hollerman was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 18, by the United States Marshals Service.

Kingsland Police requested the GBI to investigate. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service are also assisting.