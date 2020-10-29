2 arrested for drug trafficking Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force investigation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – In a multi-agency effort, two Bluffton residents have been arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

In early October, the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating information that drugs were being sold illegally out of a home on Running Oak Drive.

The task force — comprised of investigators from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Beaufort, Bluffton and Port Royal — obtained evidence that Kelly Littlejohn, 37, and Foster Holloway, 27, were conducting drug sales.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the home where Thursday morning they seized trafficking weights of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. In addition, investigators seized a distribution weight of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

Holloway, who was at the residence, and Littleton, located on a traffic stop, have both been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, as well as possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug.

The two also face a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child. Authorities say children were present at the residence while illegal drug activities occurred but not at the time of the search warrant.

The children are currently in custody of family members.

Littlejohn and Holloway were booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As of Thursday afternoon, they had yet to receive bond hearings.