2 arrested for accessory after the fact in Bluffton man’s murder

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Trey Blackshear, an 18-year-old fatally shot in a church parking lot in December.

Bluffton Police tell News 3 their investigation led them to Keonna Ferguson, 19, and Jaysean Redd, 20, who were attempting to help a suspect avoid police.

Ferguson and Redd both face charges now for accessory after the fact to a felony.

Police have not said what the motive in this case might be. Blackshear was sitting in a car at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church parking lot along Buckwalter Parkway when he was shot multiple times.

Days after Blackshear’s death, an unidentified 16-year-old male suspect turned himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He was later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention facility in Columbia.

Investigators say they are still looking for one more suspect in this case. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.