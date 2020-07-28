2 arrested, charged in armed robbery at Glynn County convenience store

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Police Department arrested and charged two Florida men after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday.

Police say officers responded to the Friendly Express at 2401 Gloucester Street at 2:30 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the clerk said two masked men, one armed with a firearm, entered the store and demanded money from the register. After getting $200 and a $600 box of Black and Mild cigars, the men fled the scene.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the store, investigators identified the suspects as 21-year-old Zachary Brown, Jr. and 23-year-old Christopher Grimes. Both men are from Miami.

A search warrant was served on a local residence where Grimes and Brown were living. Officers recovered a Highpoint .45 caliber firearm and $10 of the stolen money.

Grimes is charged with Armed Robbery, Pointing a Gun at Another, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Brown is charged with Party to a Crime of Armed Robbery.

Both Grimes and Brown were taken to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.