2 arrested after shot fired on Tybee; handgun found in toilet

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday night after a shot was fired near Tybrisa Street.

Officials say the handgun used in the incident was found in a toilet in a nearby bar.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD), around 10 p.m., a group of bystanders flagged down officers on patrol in the area. They told police a woman pointed a handgun at women in the group before firing a round into the air.

Witnesses said the woman passed her handgun to a man with her, who walked away from the scene, TIPD said.

The officers then made contact with the woman who denied the incident and claimed she set off a firework.

Meanwhile, the department said officers found a 9mm shell casing in the area, which they say consistent with the bystanders’ original report.

TIPD said police then made contact with the man in front of a local bar. He told officers he had to relieve himself and went inside into the bathroom.

According to the department, officers entered the bathroom after he exited and found a handgun in the tank of the toilet that matched the description provided by witnesses.

TIPD then placed both suspects under arrest and transported them to the Chatham County Detention Center.

WSAV News 3 is working to confirm the suspects’ identities.

The woman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, obstruction and carrying a concealed weapon. The man was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information helpful to the ongoing investigation — including pictures or video — is asked to contact Det. Travis LeGuin at 912-786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.