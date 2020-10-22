2 arrested after crime spree in Isle of Hope area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested two people for an early morning crime spree in the Isle of Hope area.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Jonathan Bethel, 20, and 18-year-old Michael Stubbs were both arrested Thursday and charged with first degree burglary.

CCPD was called to a home on Garmany Lane and another nearby on Waite Drive for reports of two men, dressed in all black, attempting to burglarize houses.

During a search of the area, an officer found an open car door at another Waite Drive residence. CCPD got in touch with the owner who confirmed the vehicle had been entered illegally.

The officer also found more vehicles that had been entered in the area.

CCPD was then dispatched to a home nearby on Elizabeth Circle for a reported burglary in progress. A homeowner was apparently holding the suspect, later identified as Stubbs, at gunpoint.

Officers arrived and took the 18-year-old into custody without incident.

Stubbs, according to police, identified Bethel as his accomplice. He was arrested at his home.

Detectives also found evidence during their investigation, CCPD said.

The department is asking any residents in the Isle of Hope or Skidaway Island area to check their property and vehicles for signs of burglary or attempted burglary. Residents are also asked to review any home surveillance footage for suspicious activity.

CCPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information can call detectives at 912-651-4717. CrimeStoppers can be reached at 912-234-2020 if callers wish to remain anonymous. They could qualify for a cash reward.