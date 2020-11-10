2 arrested, $120K worth of marijuana seized in Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people have been arrested, and more than $120,000 worth of marijuana has been seized following a six-month-long investigation in Effingham County.

Monday morning, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit searched a home in the 100 block of Willow Drive, recovering 40 lbs. of marijuana, THC oils and edibles.

The sheriff’s office arrested 25-year-old Ira Welsh and Ashley Swindell, 26.

They were taken to the Effingham County Jail where they were both booked on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Welsh and Swindell remain in jail at this time. Additional charges may be pending, authorities say.