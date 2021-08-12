2 arrested, 1 wanted in Hinesville murder

Left to right: Jeremiah Traylor, Morieo Austin and Naiseam Ward

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Three men face charges in the murder of an 18-year-old, who died earlier this month after a shooting in Hinesville.

Police say 19-year-old Jeremiah Traylor and Morieo Austin, 20, have been arrested in connection with Malik Golden’s death.

Naiseam Ward, 18, of Savannah, is still being sought. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD), Traylor was taken into custody on Monday at the Harbor Rain Apartments — the same complex where Golden was shot on July 31.

The following day in Garden City, Austin was arrested by Hinesville investigators, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

A judge denied bond for both Traylor and Austin. They’re both being held at the Liberty County Jail.

Anyone with information on Ward’s location is asked to call Hinesville Police at 912-368-8211 or their local 911 center.

According to HPD, additional charges are pending in this active investigation.