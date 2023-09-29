HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested and one is wanted in the death of a 20-year-old in Hinesville.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, Jaylin Ferrell was killed in a shooting behind Liberty Woods Apartments in the early morning hours of Sept. 12.

On Friday, the department announced the arrests of 18-year-old Jaquaves Jaquez Pittman and 19-year-old Jalijah Da’quon Pittman in connection to the shooting.

Officials said a magistrate judge denied their bonds, and they remain in custody at Liberty County Jail.

Meanwhile, Serenity Marie Hagan, 18, is still being sought.

All three face charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, according to Hinesville Police.