2 adults, kitten rescued from Burton house fire

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Two adults and one kitten were rescued from a house fire in Burton Friday night.

According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), a mobile home on Milledge Village Road caught fire around 10 p.m. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was first on scene and deputies helped a male escape through a window, BFD said. The two adults were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Burton FD Engineer, EMT Allen Lawyer, provides aid to the kitten rescued from the home. Photo provided by the Burton Fire District.

The kitten was unconscious when firefighters pulled it from the home but the kitten regained consciousness after firefighters administered oxygen. BFD says the kitten was transported to a local veterinarian.