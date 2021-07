RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are accused of stealing money from elderly women who are shopping in the Coastal Empire, according to the Rincon Police Department (RPD).

RPD said one person distracts the shopper while another steals their wallet. After the person gets the wallet they withdraw money from their cards. RPD said the two have done this in Chatham County as well.

Police believe they are driving a black Honda CRV.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 912-826-5200.