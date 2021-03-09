19-year-old wanted in shooting at Savannah apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting at a Savannah aparmtent last month.

Jason Johnson is being sought on three charges of aggravated assault, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The 19-year-old is accused in the shooting that injured two people at an apartment on E. 66th Street on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.