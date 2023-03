ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Beaufort County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tayler Ann Jackson is missing from her Bermuda Bluff home on St. Helena Island.

She’s described as 5-foot-10 and 125 lbs. with long dyed red hair and brown eyes. Jackson has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.