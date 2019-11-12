19-year-old missing from Burton may be in danger

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities in the Lowcountry are asking the public to look out for a young man from Burton who is missing and endangered.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), family members are concerned Henry Smith, 19, may attempt to harm himself.

Smith was last seen leaving his home on Pelican Circle in a green vehicle driven by an unidentified female. The make and model of the vehicle were not known.

BCSO says Smith may be in the Burton area or may have traveled to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The 19-year-old is described as a white male, 6’2” and about 190 lbs. He has brown hair with pink and blonde highlights and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants and a white jacket with black spots on it.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call BCSO Sgt. Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430 or Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.