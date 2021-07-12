19-year-old injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a patrol officer — who police say was on a routine traffic stop on Highway 67 — heard multiple gunshots coming from Cottage Row Apartments.

The officer and several others responded to what they called “a chaotic scene.” Multiple people were fleeing the complex and several apartments and vehicles had been struck by gunfire, according to the department.

A short time later, a 19-year-old male arrived at East Georgia Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was later taken to Memorial Health in Savannah where he remains in stable condition.

According to Statesboro PD, detectives found that a large party, promoted through social media, was apparently being held at one of the apartments. There, an argument broke out, leading to a shooting between two groups.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information. Det. Katie Reese can be reached at 912-764-9911 and anonymous tips can be submitted to tips@statesboroga.gov.