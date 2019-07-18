19-year-old dead after Effingham County shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Effingham County that left a 19-year-old dead.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), deputies responded to a reported shooting at a house on the 100 block of Kildee Lane in Springfield.

They arrived around 7 p.m. to find Jerrle Anthony McNeil deceased in the residence.

Further details surrounding McNeil’s death have not been released at this time. ECSO says their detectives are still talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 912-754-3449. Anonymous tips can be texted to 847411 or submitted online at Tip 411.