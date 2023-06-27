BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old has been arrested by Bluffton Police on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a violent crime and discharging a firearm at or into a home.

Juan Daniel Moctezuma’s arrest comes after police responded to an incident of shots being fired just after 3:00 p.m. on June 21 in the area of Goethe Road and Bluffton Parkway. While on the scene, officers determined that a residence was damaged from gunfire and no victims were located.

During the investigation, bullet casings were found by investigators along with surveillance footage. Several witnesses were also located in the area.

On June 26, Moctezuma was taken into custody by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Bluffton Police Department.