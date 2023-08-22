SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged after two armed robberies on Monday in the Hostess City.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the robberies happened around 5:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Victory Drive and later that day, just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

SPD said officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Darrell Kelly for allegedly committing the crimes.

Police were able to recover items stolen during the second robbery, along with the weapon believed to be used in the crime, according to SPD.

Kelly was transported to the Chatham County jail and charged with two counts of armed robbery.