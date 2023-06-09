BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Brunswick teen and member of the Gangster Disciples street gang has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in two separate incidents.

Elijah Bennett, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, District Attorney Keith Higgins announced Friday.

The 20 years will be served in full followed by five years of probation.

The first of the two incidents happened in October 2020. Police learned that Bennett pulled up outside of a home on Amherst Street in a stolen vehicle where a man and his father were talking outside.

Bennett then got out of the vehicle with a Draco AK47 pistol and opened fire on the house. No one was injured.

Officers found that the incident had been caught on camera and were also provided screenshots that showed Bennett and another suspect riding in the stolen Range Rover. According to the district attorney, when questioned by police, Bennett made various incriminating statements.

In October 2022, Elijah and his brother Ezeere robbed a man of his car at gunpoint after they’d been smoking marijuana with him in a park.

Later on, Elijah posted photos on his Instagram account of him posing with a handgun and clothing that had been in the stolen vehicle. He and his brother were later arrested and were found to be in possession of the victim’s clothing, credit cards and driver’s license.

According to the district attorney, Elijah and Ezeere are the younger brothers of Ethan and Everett Bennett, who were both convicted of the 2019 murder of Antonio Randolph.

Meanwhile, there is an outstanding warrant for Ezeere’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.