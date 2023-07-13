GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested as police investigate a shooting in Glynn County.

On Tuesday, the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) responded to a shooting in the area of Lantana Court, Azalea Place Apartments.

When officers arrived, there was a victim sustaining serious injuries and was life-flighted for medical care.

According to GCPD, on the day of the shooting, several interviews were conducted with witnesses, and the scene was processed by GCPD Crime Scene Technicians.

GCPD continued the investigation, which led to the arrest of Jose Rafael Gonzalez Jr., age 19, on Thursday.

Gonzales was charged with Aggravated Assault and transported to the Glynn County Detention Center.

There is no released update on the victim.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.