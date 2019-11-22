19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for shooting a 33-year-old “multiple times” in Bluffton earlier this month.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, the incident happened on Bush Lane on Nov. 8. D’Kendrick Knight and Thomas Bush were apparently arguing before Knight allegedly shot Bush.

Jail records show the 19-year-old was arrested on Friday, Nov. 22, on two charges: Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The police department credits the assistance of Bluffton detectives, the intelligence unit and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in the arrest.

No word on Bush’s condition at this time.

Knight remains in the Beaufort County Detention Center.