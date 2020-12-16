18-year-old wanted for questioning by Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

Savannah Police’s Criminal Investigations Division wants to speak with Asante Gould, 18. He’s described as a Black male who is 5’7” and about 130 lbs.

Police say Gould is known to frequent the 800 block of Harmon Street and the 1100 block of E. Bolton Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.