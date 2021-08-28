18-year-old suspect wanted in July shooting at Hilton Head Island apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — An 18-year-old man is wanted in connection to a July shooting at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the man is wanted for unlawful carry of a handgun, aggravated breach of peace and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Nayquan Gadson is accused of the July 2 shooting that injured a man and a woman. BCSO describes Gadson as 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighing 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was living in Hardeeville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777