18-year-old shot in Hinesville as friend cleaned weapon, police say

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating what’s believed to be an accidental shooting in Hinesville.

According to Maj. Tracey Howard, assistant chief of the Hinesville Police Department, an 18-year-old was shot and injured Tuesday as a friend was cleaning his weapon at a home on the 100 block of Cherokee Circle.

The 18-year-old, who was hit in the abdomen area, was medevaced to Memorial Health in Savannah. Howard said they were alert and conscious when airlifted but the extent of their injury is not known at this time.