18-year-old shot dead at Statesboro apartment complex, police say

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old found dead Wednesday evening at a Statesboro apartment.

Officers with the Statesboro Police Department responded to The Vault Apartments at 5 p.m. for a report of a male shot.

Statesboro PD says officers located Antonio Jackson on the scene, dead from his wounds.

The Vault houses Georgia Southern University students and is located near Paulson Stadium. However, police confirmed Jackson was a Jesup resident, who didn’t attend any local college or university.

Detectives remained at the apartment complex, processing the scene for most of the night, according to the department.

Statesboro PD now believes multiple people were inside of the apartment when Jackson was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Harrelson at 912-764-9911 or submit a tip anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.