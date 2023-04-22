HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old early Friday morning.

Officials said around 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to Harriett Tubman Lane in reference to a shooting. There, they found Kaleb Cave, 18, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office learned that the injury came from a drive-by shooting. Cave was inside his home when it happened.

Aid was rendered, however, Cave was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping to investigate the shooting.

Sheriff Anthony Russell thanked the Hampton and Varnville police departments for responding to the shooting.