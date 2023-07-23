BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – An 18-year-old was injured in a Burton shooting Saturday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Officials said around 11:25 a.m., deputies were called to a home on Stanley Road where they found the teen wounded on the back porch of the residence.

He suffered a single gunshot wound, BCSO said.

He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, then transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina where he remains at this time. No word on his condition.

BCSO said sheriff’s investigators and K-9 tracking teams responded to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.