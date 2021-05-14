18-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Glennville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for a shooting that injured a teenager in Glennville last month.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Quandaris Ford was taken into custody in Hinesville Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Ford is accused of shooting a 15-year-old at an apartment complex on East Pecan Road.

Officials say the teen drove from the scene to a gas station where he collapsed. He was then medevaced from the scene.

Ford faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime and violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was booked at the Tattnall County Jail.

According to GBI, the 15-year-old was treated and released from the hospital.