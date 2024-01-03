STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Today 18 defendants have been charged in the U.S. District Court following their first court appearances due to a 55-count drug trafficking indictment stemming from an ongoing investigation in Laurens and Toombs Counties.

All 18 of the accused have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and heroin as well as the actual distribution of both drugs. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill E. Steinberg, several of the defendants have also been charged with possession and distribution of illegal firearms as well as several charges related to the use of cell phones inside of a Georgia prison facility.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) teamed up with other law enforcement agencies in order to coordinate with the Drug Enforcement Administration to complete the investigation and bring charges against those involved.

The following individuals have been charged as of Jan. 3:

Brett Youmans , 45, of Dublin, Ga. Youmans is an inmate at the Coffee County Correctional Facility serving the remainder of a state sentence for illegal gun possession.

, 45, of Dublin, Ga. Youmans is an inmate at the Coffee County Correctional Facility serving the remainder of a state sentence for illegal gun possession. Woodrow Scott , 52, is an inmate at Macon State Prison where he serves a life sentence for murder.

, 52, is an inmate at Macon State Prison where he serves a life sentence for murder. Constance Marie Scott , 51, of Brookhaven, Ga., sister of Woodrow Scott.

, 51, of Brookhaven, Ga., sister of Woodrow Scott. Patrick Portwood , 42, of Dublin, Ga. Portwood currently is an inmate at the Burress Correctional Training Center serving the remainder of a state sentence for methamphetamine distribution.

, 42, of Dublin, Ga. Portwood currently is an inmate at the Burress Correctional Training Center serving the remainder of a state sentence for methamphetamine distribution. Jermaine Maurice Brown , 46, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 46, of Vidalia, Ga. John Taylor Jackson , 35, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 35, of Vidalia, Ga. Brittany Nicole Cook , 33, of Lyons, Ga.

, 33, of Lyons, Ga. Joshua Brown , 22, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 22, of Vidalia, Ga. Stacy NeeSmith , 40, Dublin, Ga.

, 40, Dublin, Ga. Cordell Stallings ,55, of Lyons, Ga.

,55, of Lyons, Ga. Joshua James Carlo , 47, of Uvalda, Ga.

, 47, of Uvalda, Ga. Willie Brown , 52, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 52, of Vidalia, Ga. Jody Ivey , 42, of Ivey, Ga.

, 42, of Ivey, Ga. Antone Victoria , 43, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 43, of Vidalia, Ga. Tiffany Marie Turbyfill , 33, of Twin City, Ga.

, 33, of Twin City, Ga. Laquanta King , 35, of Atlanta.

, 35, of Atlanta. Wesley McRae , 40, of Hawkinsville, Ga.

, 40, of Hawkinsville, Ga. Jaquan Collier, 24, of Vidalia, Ga. Prior to his arrest, Collier worked as a jailer at Toombs County Detention Center.

The indictment also notes that 16 firearms were seized during the investigation.