17-year-old indicted in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been formally charged for a shooting incident that happened over the summer on Westlake Avenue.

This week, Jerome Polite was indicted on two counts each of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and violation of street gang & terrorism prevention act.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) he was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Westlake Avenue on July 7.

Witnesses told CCPD shots were fired at them. No one was injured in the shooting.