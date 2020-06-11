17-year-old girl killed in Savannah double shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a double shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl in Savannah Wednesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of Staley Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

There, officers found Latanya Williams, 17, inside a vehicle damaged from gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with gunshots wounds and later succumbed to her injuries.

SPD said a second victim, 27-year-old Akeem Williams, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived. He received a minor injury, police said, and is in stable condition.

Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.