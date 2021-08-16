17-year-old charged with murder in Georgia racing death

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia teen has been charged with murder after a July street racing death.

Albany police arrested 17-year-old Jabari Williams on Friday, charging him with with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving and racing.

Records show Williams is no longer jailed in Dougherty County on Monday.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him. Police say Williams and a 16-year-old driver were racing July 19 when one of the drivers lost control, eventually hitting a tree in a fiery crash.

Jaden Robinson, 17, was killed.

The 16-year-old who was driving the vehicle in which Robinson was a passenger was arrested last week and released to his parents.