17-year-old arrested in East Park Avenue shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that took place Tuesday in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of E. Park Ave. around 1:30 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further details on his condition are not known at this time.

Detectives quickly determined the shooting stemmed from a previous domestic, SPD said. Elijah Zaire Henderson was identified as a suspect and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.