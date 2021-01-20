17-year-old arrested in East Park Avenue shooting

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elijah Zaire Henderson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that took place Tuesday in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of E. Park Ave. around 1:30 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further details on his condition are not known at this time.

Detectives quickly determined the shooting stemmed from a previous domestic, SPD said. Elijah Zaire Henderson was identified as a suspect and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories