17-year-old arrested for vehicle theft after Montgomery Street crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old faces charges for stealing a car after he reportedly crashed into another vehicle in Savannah on Saturday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a Ford Fusion, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado on Montgomery Street.

SPD says the driver of the Fusion swerved into the Silverado’s lane of travel to avoid hitting a vehicle that had slowed to make a left turn onto Staley Avenue.

The Fusion then struck a raised median, overturned and hit a tree before coming to rest.

The Silverado lost control and hit a tree and a metal pole.

courtesy Savannah Police Department

Occupants had to be extricated from both vehicles, SPD said. The drivers and a passenger in the Silverado were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered that the Ford Fusion had been stolen earlier in the evening.

The driver, Lonon Vin Tay, 17, was booked at the Chatham County jail for theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and an existing warrant.