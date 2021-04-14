17-year-old arrested for Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for a shooting last month at The George Apartments.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident took place on March 14 around 3 a.m.

Officers responded to the apartment complex on Woodland Drive and found a 24-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment.

Detectives found that multiple people were present when the victim was shot but had left the scene. According to Statesboro Police, a new video-sharing system called Fusus allowed detectives to access surveillance footage in the area and watch the incident unfold.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified Kelby Durden, 17, of Swainsboro, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Durden was apprehended by officers of the Swainsboro Police Department on Wednesday and will be transported to Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact Statesboro detectives at 912-764-9911 or submit a tip anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Any business or residential complex owners interested in taking part in the Fusus program can set up a demonstration. Contact videosharing@statesboroga.gov for more information.