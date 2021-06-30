17 charged in Savannah area drug trafficking conspiracy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Seventeen were charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Savannah area.

The group allegedly coordinated shipments of kilograms of cocaine into the Savannah area for distribution, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Some charges date back to June 2018. Also, 14 firearms were seized that were used in the drug distributions.

The indictments followed an investigation by Operation Snowplow II, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force that investigates cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

If convicted, those involved face 10 years in prison with a maximum life sentence, according to Estes.

“This organization’s alleged drug trafficking activities in association with gun violence presented a clear and present danger to the safety and security of Savannah, Georgia residents,” Robert J. Murphy said, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “Now that these individuals have been indicted, citizens of the Coastal Georgia area can sleep better at night. This investigation was a success because of spirited law enforcement cooperation between DEA and its law enforcement partners.”

The Southern District of Georgia listed the defendants below.

, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Robert Canseco, 39, of Houston, Texas, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine;

, a/k/a “Flako,” of Decatur, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; William Richard Moore , a/k/a “Billy,” 43, currently incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana;

, a/k/a “Gab,” charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Raphael Samuel Smith , a/k/a “Ray Ray,” 50, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana; two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, a/k/a “Fatz,” 41, of Pooler, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Eric Lavar Brown , a/k/a “Boss,” 37, of Pooler, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

a/k/a “Pound,” 44, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; and three counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Suzana Salinas-Garza , a/k/a “Suzy,” 41, of Houston, Texas, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine;

a/k/a “Shoe,” 44, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Ebony Antonia Perry , a/k/a “Eb,” charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine;

, a/k/a “Spot,” a/k/a “Red,” 46, currently incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Nolan Sental Smith , a/k/a “Hot,” a/k/a “Dredd,” 40, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine;

, a/k/a Peanut,” a/k/a “Vito,” 40, of Springfield, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; Antonio Terez Graham, a/k/a “Weezy,” 36, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; and,

a/k/a “Weezy,” 36, of Savannah, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine; and, Tamika Lashaun Huff, 38, of Scottsdale, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

“Those charged in this indictment allegedly harmed our community by spreading toxins throughout the area and further endangered our residents by allegedly using guns to do so,” Michael G. Sarhatt said, Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team Director. “I am grateful for the support CNT continues to receive from our partners at the federal, state, and local levels. The cooperation, in this case, allowed CNT to conduct the far-reaching investigation necessary to keep our community safe.”