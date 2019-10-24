16-year-old arrested in stolen car, kidnapping of baby in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – An arrest has been made in relation to a car stolen with a baby inside Wednesday morning.

The Garden City Police Department said the suspect was identified and arrested after he turned himself in. He is a 16-year-old juvenile, so his name and information will not be released to the public.

Officials said they want to thank the public for its assistance.

The incident happened Wednesday morning. A mother of 3-month-old twins put one of the babies in her car at Plantation Townhome Apartments and turned to load the other one when the suspect jumped in her car and drove away.

The 2011 Honda CR-V was recovered in Savannah

The 3-month-old was found safe at Everlasting Christian Church just minutes after the car was stolen. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage dropping the child off at the church.

The stolen car was later recovered in Savannah at Sustainable Fellwood apartments off of West Bay Street.

The Garden City Police Department said officers worked tirelessly to identify the teen and make the arrest.