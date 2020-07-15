15-year-old in critical condition after being shot while sleeping in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teenager seriously injured.

JCSO says that at around 2:42 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Gillison Branch Road in Pineland in reference to a drive-by shooting. Deputies arrived and found a 15-year-old male with a bullet wound to the head.

Family members said the teenager was sleeping in his bed when the shots began entering the home.

The victim was flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital by EMS, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

“Detectives and our Victim’s Advocate have been working through the day attempting to identify a suspect(s),” Sheriff Chris Malphrus said. “This investigation is ongoing and your prayers for the family are needed. Pray for our Jasper County and your law enforcement who are working non-stop to bring justice”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins at 843-637-9915.