15-year-old, another man arrested in shooting of 9-year-old, mother in NC

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting of a 9-year-old and her mother in Robeson County, North Carolina according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The 15-year-old is the fourth person arrested in the case and was still wanted after three other people were arrested previously. Christian Locklear, 21, of Pembroke, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old were previously arrested.

The 15-year-old was arrested at a Lumberton motel, Wilkins said. Deputies also announced the arrest of Joshua Locklear, 24, who’s charged with accessory after the fact, possession of a stolen firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was also found at the same motel as the 15-year-old.

Deputies searched the room and a car and found two guns and ammo.

The 15-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to deputies.

A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were shot Saturday night while riding in their vehicle on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke. Two other family members also were in the vehicle.

The young girl was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for her injuries. Her medical condition has since improved, authorities said. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilkins said more information and more arrests will be released later Friday evening.