SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fifteen defendants have been named in a newly unsealed federal indictment relating to a major drug trafficking network in Savannah.

All defendants in Operation Be Real Every Second face a drug trafficking conspiracy charge which could put them in prison for life.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to distribute large amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana throughout Chatham County between January 2017 and March 2023.

Thirteen of the defendants are in custody, though Armond Smith and Shadar Wright are still being sought:

Gregory Smiley , 45, of Savannah, the lead defendant in the case;

Lena Smiley , 42, of Savannah, Gregory Smiley's wife;

James Burton , a/k/a "Muffin," 48, of Savannah;

Jason Burton , a/k/a "JB," 45, of Savannah;

Charles Tolbert , a/k/a "Charlie Boy," 42, of Savannah;

Wilbert Gordon , a/k/a "Slap," 47, of Savannah;

Anthony Williams , 49, of Savannah;

Ebony Coleman , 44, of Savannah;

Richard Wood , 38, of Savannah;

Armond Smith , 42, of Savannah;

Jerome Jenkins , 46, of Pooler, Ga.;

Robert Jones , 36, of Savannah;

Leon Brown , 57, of Savannah;

Shadar Wright , 40, of Garden City, Ga.; and,

, 40, of Garden City, Ga.; and, Tywanna Lewis, 46, of Savannah.

All 15 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine, 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine, and a Quantity of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Marijuana. The charge carries a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison.

Multiple defendants face other drug possession and distribution charges.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to identifying and eradicating the conduits of illegal drugs into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia in a press release. “This indictment sends a clear message that we will hold accountable those who would profit from distributing deadly and addictive drugs in the Southern District.”