14th Circuit Solicitor recuses himself from Murdaugh double-homicide investigation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone on Wednesday issued a statement regarding his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into the murders of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh.

Paul and Margaret were found shot to death in June by Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Margaret’s husband.

The Murdaugh family reigned over the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for generations, and still maintains ties to the office. Stone did not elaborate on why he decided to recuse himself from the investigation at this time.

Stone did, however, say that his office “is available to [the State Law Enforcement Division] for legal advice and investigative support, as it would be to any law-enforcement agency leading an investigation of this type in the 14th Circuit.”

In his statement, Stone reiterated that to his knowledge, “there is no clear suspect in this case at this time.”