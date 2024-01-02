BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A teenager is dead after a shooting on New Year’s Day, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Officials said he was playing video games inside his home on Castle Rock Road when he was struck.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, BCSO received a report of shots fired in the area of Pulaski Drive. Deputies learned that gunfire erupted outside the home on Castle Rock Road, striking the residence, a vehicle in the driveway and the teen.

Deputies arrived to find the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Though life-saving measures were taken, he died at the scene.

BCSO said two other people inside the residence when the shooting occurred were not injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call BCSO’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1110.