14-year-old boy fatally shot at suburban Atlanta party

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are asking witnesses to help investigators identify the person who fatally shot a 14-year-old at a party in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies have released video of a fight that they say took place in a Kennesaw apartment before the shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot in the torso when deputies arrived around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim died later at a hospital in Marietta and hasn’t been named.

Investigators said they believe participants later went to a house party in Woodstock and that the Sunday shooting was related to the fight. Deputies haven’t named a suspect or released information about a motive.