ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week.

Athens-Clarke County police on Friday charged the boy as a juvenile with four counts of aggravated assault. His name was not released because of his age.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back on Tuesday. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the two victims were driving around looking for the 14-year-old, who had made “denigrating” comments about them on social media. When they found the 14-year-old, a fight escalated into gunfire.