BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is in police custody after leading Beaufort County police officers on a chase last Monday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began in the Old Palmetto Bluff area when the teenager refused to pull over for a traffic stop. This led police to pursue the vehicle for about 7.5 miles. Police say that they used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle down. Once two of the tires were completely off the vehicle, the suspect turned on Gascoigne Bluff Road off of May River Road.

The suspect hit a dead end and started to flee on foot. Although officers lost sight of the suspect, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Bloodhound Team was able to locate the teenager in the immediate area.

The teen admitted to police that he had stolen the Kia from a neighborhood next to Circle K off of Gum Tree Road on Hilton Head. The suspect said he and his friends had concealed the stolen Kia minivan at the end of a road off of Squire Pope on Hilton Head.

The 13-year-old is now being charged with grand larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest or detention, and driving with a license.