BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 29-year-old man is dead and a 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting on Christmas Eve.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Fairman Avenue. They arrived to find De’Shon Harrison suffering a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

The alleged offender, a teenage boy, ran away from the home but was later apprehended.

GCPD said Harrison was transported to a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital where he later died.

The 13-year-old was transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross where he faces one count of murder.

According to GCPD, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.