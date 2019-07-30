12 Savannah businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twelve Savannah businesses failed an operation by Savannah Police’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unity into underage alcohol sales this month.

During the operation, which ran from July 24-26, underage people visited 23 businesses to see if they complied with Georgia alcohol sales laws.

Business managers at establishments that did not check IDs or sold alcohol to minors were notified and will be fined. For a first offense, businesses must pay a minimum $500 fine. If the second offense is within one year of the first, a $750 fine is to be paid. A third offense results in a $1,000 fine, and anything more than that could result in the business getting its alcohol license revoked.

The following businesses failed and were cited:

Screamin’ Mimi’s, 513 E. Oglethorpe Ave.

Southbound Taphouse, 460 Airways Ave.

Kiosk Bar, 460 Airways Ave.

PGA Tour, 460 Airways Ave.

Hilton Garden Inn, 80 Clyde Martin Drive

Fairfield Inn and Suites Historic District, 135 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Asian River, 318 Mall Blvd., Suite 500 B

Hahot Mongolian Grill, 7312 Hodgson Memorial Drive

The Brier Haus, 513 E. Oglethorpe Ave.

Blowin’ Smoke, 1611 Habersham St.

Habersham Red and White, 4607 Habersham St.

El Cheapo #19, 401 E. Montgomery Crossroads

The following businesses passed and will receive a letter of congratulations: